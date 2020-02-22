Siddharth Nigam reunites with Jannat Zubair for a music video

MUMBAI: Everyday, our news desk opens to a fresh set of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the entertainment world.

Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair are two very popular faces of television. The two are also internet tensional stars and keep doing Tik Tok videos in which they entertain their fans and the audience.

There is no doubt that they have a massive fan following, and the audience wait to watch their videos.

While Siddharth Nigam is balancing his SAB TV show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga along with several music videos, Jannat is busy entertaining the audience with her music videos as well as funny TikToj videos.

The buzz is that the duo is re-uniting for a music video. Jannat and Siddharth will be seen yet again in a music video. The duo has shot for it outdoors.

Jannat took to Instagram to announce the same. Have a look at her post: