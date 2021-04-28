Siddharth Nigam talks about his struggles post his father’s demise, says there were times he didn’t have food to eat

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. The actor is currently seen as Aladdin in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Sid has come a long way in his career and has established a name for himself in the telly world.

The actor is a social media sensation and keeps his fans updated about himself.

He was last seen as Aladdin as the main lead where he romanced Aveent Kaur, who was then replaced by Ashi Singh.

Siddharth has also debuted in the movie Dhoom 3, where he had essayed the role of the young Aamir Khan.

Post his show Aladdin going off-air, Siddharth has been taken a break from television and is doing music videos.

The actor has been grabbing the headlines for his latest music the video alongside Ashi Singh, which gaining a good viewership on YouTube.

In a recent interview, Siddharth Nigam spoke about his struggles post his father’s demise and how he has come up the hard way.

ALSO READ: Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga)

Siddharth reveals that he belongs to a place where no one had the right to dream and that things don’t get fulfilled. The school where he studied did not give proper education and that’s why his studies suffered.

He further said that when he shifted to Allahabad, he lost his father, and at that time his family had nothing with them and that’s when things changed for him.

Sidd also said that it was his mom is a strong person who supported them and brought them up with good values. She made him the person that he is today.

He then continued saying that it was then when someone told his mom that he should join gymnastics as he seems to be good at it, and that’s when the ball started to roll for him and he decided that he needs to work and become someone big someday.

In the end, he said that he was too small to think all this but the circumstances around his father’s demise made him think this way, and with hard work and dedication, he has reached this far.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: ROMANCE to BLOSSOM between Aladdin and Yasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga)