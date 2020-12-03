Siddharth Nigam is the ‘PERFECT ALADDIN’: Mohsin Khan

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one of the most loved actors on television.

He is known for his friendly attitude and impressing the audience with his character portrayal as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi is lauded. On the other hand, Siddharth Nigam has the fans in awe of him as he wonderfully performs stunts and action stunts as Aladdin in SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Mohsin recently shot for a music video with Shivangi titled Baarish and the song is a superhit with 43 million views already! As the actor is celebrating his feat, he spotted Siddharth on an Instagram reel with his song.

Mohsin was glad and complemented Siddharth as the perfect Aladdin! Take a look:

Isn't that sweet!