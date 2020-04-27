Siddharth Nigam WANTS to GO BACK IN TIME and do 'THIS'

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is a well-known face of the small screen.

The actor, who started off as a gymnast, has come a long way in his career. Nigam faced the camera for the first time in 2011 in a Bournvita commercial. That advertisement proved lucky for him and he was then auditioned for Dhoom 3 movie where he played the double role.

Siddharth’s brilliant performance won everyone’s hearts. And then there was no looking back.

Siddharth went on to bag shows like Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. The actor was highly praised for his performance and then he received a series of offers in various mytho-drama and period drama shows like Peshwa Bajirao and Chandra Nandini.

Along with doing daily soaps, Siddharth also appeared as a contestant in the famous celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 9.

Currently, the actor is seen playing the lead role of Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The viewers are liking Siddharth’s fine acting and screen presence. Also, his fresh pairing with Avneet Kaur has done wonders for the show.

Nigam has a huge social media following which is in millions on Instagram. That is one of the biggest achievements.

Siddharth gained so much success and popularity at such a small age and has a long way to go.

He is an inspiration to many and is a role model of several who dreams of achieving name, fame and success. The actor faced several hardships during his childhood and struggling days after he lost his father at a very young age.

In one of the live sessions Sidhharth , mentioned that he would like to go back in time and visit his father.

It was a rather emotional conversation and we appreciate how with his hardwork and sheer dedication, he has made his family proud.

Way to go Siddharth!