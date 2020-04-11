THIS is Siddharth Nigam's favourite onscreen character played by him

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the famous stars of the small screen. The ace actor is currently seen in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. He plays the titular role and is winning hearts with his heroic performance. Sid is paired opposite Avneet Kaur who plays the role of Princess Yasmine.

We all know how Siddharth is very active on Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following. The ace star has a whopping 4.1 million followers on the popular photo-sharing app.

Sid has played a variety of characters over the years and recently the actor revealed about his favourite onscreen character he portrayed through an Instagram post.

Sid is seen roaring like a brave Tiger and his expressions and emotions are right on point. The actor was seen playing the role of young Ashoka Samrat in historical drama series Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

Take a look at the post:

Fans are going crazy seeing Sid's picture and showered some amazing comments on it.

Well, not just Sid but even the viewers loved seeing the actor playing Ashoka Samrat.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.