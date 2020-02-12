Siddharth Nigam's hands bruised after an action sequence in Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is presently seen in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actor plays the titular role of Aladdin and fans are simply loving Sid's heroic avatar.

Siddharth has become a huge star at such a small age, all because of his hard work and dedication. The handsome hunk also enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, all thanks to his amazing pictures and videos which he keeps sharing with his fans on a daily basis.

We all know how Sid shares some fun BTS videos and pictures from the sets of his show. And now, Siddharth shared the latest post where his hand was bruised while performing some action stunts.

The actor captioned the picture and wrote that he got hurt while punching. His knuckles are bleeding.

Take a look at Sid's post:

Not just Sid but even Avneet got hurt while she was shooting a sword-fighting sequence for the show.

She too posted her picture where she got hurt because of it. Take a look at Avneet's post:

Sid and Avneet are dedicated actors and this incident proves it.

We wish them a speedy recovery.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.