Siddharth Nigam's SPECIAL APPEAL to his FANS…

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Oct 2019 07:09 PM

MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is much loved for his role of Aladdin. He has transformed wonderfully as an actor, and as the festival of lights is here, Siddharth has an important message to share with his fans and followers.

Siddharth shares, 'With Diwali, my mother is busy with the house preparations and cleaning just like everyone does but there is one thing I would like to tell my fans. The way you clean your house, manke sure you keep the surrpundings clean too and do not litter. That’s one way of contributing to make the enviornment around us more hygenic and better. Another thing is that I would not say don’t burst crackers but only burst such that the trees and animanls are not hurt.'

Way to go, Siddharth! 

