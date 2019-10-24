Siddharth Shukla and his relationship with his mother

MUMBAI: The 13th edition of reality show Bigg Boss has got the entire nation glued to their seats with anticipation. In the latest clip of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, watch Sidharth Shukla narrate his childhood relationship with his mother.

“Baaki ke baccho ko toh lagti nai, tere ko hi lagti rehti hai. Tu hi sbse ganda hoke aata hai,” imitates Sidharth enacting his mother, then adds, “Mai sochta tha maa kya sabke ghar pe jaati hai kya dekhne ke liye ki kaun kitna ganda hota hai? Yeh kya matlab hua, mai khel raha tha, mai ganda ho gaya mai kya karu? Mai acha rehke kaise khelunga.”

Aarti then comments, “Oh My God! You have all the answers Sidharth. Haazir jawab hota tha bachpan me bhi. Mujhe aisa koi bolde nah toh mere pass jawab hi na ho.”Sidharth then clarifies, “Nai mai bolta nai tha pagal hai kya? Par me sochta tha. Ek toh chot mereko lagi, problem mere sath huyi aur mereko hi suna rahi hai. Mai bola yeh kaisi aurat hai yaar. Arre lagi gayi yaar, theek karo, pyaar – vyaar karo thoda,” as Aarti imitates a doting mother soothing her child who has gotten hurt. He continues replicating his mother, “Ground me sabse pehela ladka tu hoga and sabse aakhri. Baaki Saare dost nikal ke chale jayenge, dusre dost aa jayenge, sab chale jayenge aur phir tug har aayega.”

He further shares how he used to be dead tired by the time he used to come back home and lie down on the living room floor and his mother used to pester him to have a bath since he was always covered in mud.

These guys have truly reminded us of our sweet childhood memories. Watch Sidharth talk more about his childhood and his relationship with his parents on Unseen Undekha exclusively on VOOT.