Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Kaur Gill's friendship is taking the internet by storm

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Nov 2019 09:29 PM

MUMBAI: Siddharth and Shehnaz are among the strongest contestants of the Bigg Boss house. The two are best friends in the house and share amazing chemistry with one another. The duo is loved by the audience, and fans want to see the couple dating each other.

Siddarth already has a massive fan following, whereas Shehnaz has gained popularity through this show.

Their fans call them Sidnaz and keep making sweet videos of them. One of the fan clubs shared a video of the two sharing cute moments, and it is simply adorable.

Have a look.

 

past seven days