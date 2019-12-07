News

Siddharth Shukla hits another milestone; breaks the biggest record on internet

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla is one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons. One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues, and time and again, he has got warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss. 

Now, as we all know, in spite of all this, the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running various hashtags online. Due to this, the actor often starts trending online, and that’s what has happened yet again. 

The fans started to trend Siddharth online and now the actor has broken the biggest record of becoming the most tweeted Bigg Boss contestant.  The actor has broken Shilpa and Asim’s record to have the maximum tweets. Where Asim’s fans took one day to reach one million tweets, Sid fans took just five hours to have almost 2.5 million tweets for their favourite Sid. 

Well, there is no doubt that Siddharth is one of the most loved contestants and is a potential winner of the show.

 
