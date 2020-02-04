Siddharth Shukla to host Colors’ Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar doesn’t leave behind when it comes to serving exclusive updates from the world of television.

Sometime back we broke the news about Colors planning to bring a new reality show titled ‘Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi’ wherein Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently part of Bigg Boss 13, will hunt for a groom in the show.

In short, the show will be on the lines of Rakhi Ka Swayamwar, which was hosted by TV and Bollywood actor Ram Kapoor and aired on NDTV Imagine.

Now, we have another big update from the show which will leave the fans of Sidnaaz jumping with joy!

According to our sources, there is a high possibility of actor Siddharth Shukla, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house, may host the show.

Well, this comes as a surprise to us that Siddharth will host the show as Shehnaaz has confessed to having a soft corner for the latter. And if things get finalized then it will surely be interesting to see Siddharth finding an apt partner for Shehnaaz.

