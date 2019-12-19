Siddharth Shukla’s reaction on learning that Kamya Punjabi is supporting him…

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla is back in the Bigg Boss house and is being loved by the fans.

According to Pinkvilla, when Siddharth was not there in the house, Shehnaaz was upset and now, Vikas Gupta, who recently entered the house as a proxy of Devoleena, is informing Sidharth Shukla that Kamya is going all out to support Sid.

Vikas Gupta told Sidharth Shukla that Kamya Punjabi loves him a lot and she is out there and supporting him, full-fledged. “Are you serious,” asked Sidharth. Also, Vikas added that before entering the house, Kamya told Vikas Gupta that you dare not fight with Sidharth Shukla. “Kamya buhut pasand karti hai aapko, aise ladti hai logo se,” said Vikas and to this, a surprised Sidharth said, “How cute yaar, I didn’t expect this from her….”