Siddharth Shukla shaking his booty is the cutest thing you will see today!

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla is one of the most popular and loved contestants of Bigg Boss 13. He has a massive fan following. His followers believe that Bigg Boss is synonymous with Sid.

The actor started his career in 2008 with TV soap Babul Ka Angana Chootey Na. He made his movie debut in 2014 with Badrinath Ki Dhulnaiya opposite Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

His equation with his ex co-star Rashmi Desai was not good all this while. However, now that the show is on its final leg, he is focusing on entertaining the audience and thus keeps pulling her leg too. In a video posted by a fan, the angry young man is seen shaking his booty.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.