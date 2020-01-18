Siddharth Shukla SHOCKED to see Shehnaaz Gill KISSING Gautam Gulati till he TOPPLES OVER!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is getting all the more interesting with each passing episode.



And as the show is nearing its finale, the complexities in the relationship between the contestants is also growing bigger. As we all

know, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are fond of each other. While the latter has gone on to propose to him indirectly, Siddharth had to

calm her down and politely explain her that a relationship between them is not possible. Now all in all, Shehnaaz has also mentioned of

how she is very fond of ex contestant, Gautam Gulati.



In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Gautam will be seen in the house along with Karan Singh Grover and Vindu Dara Singh. The contestants will be

asked to freeze and here Gautam will meet and greet everyone. When Bigg Boss will command Shehnaaz to release, she will kiss Gautam to an

extent that he will end up falling on the floor!



This would not only take Gauram aback but also the contestants. However, the most affected by this behaviour will be Siddharth.



Keep reading this space for more updates.