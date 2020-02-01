Siddharth Shukla is the king of one-liners!

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla is the angry young man of the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actor has a huge fan following. Fans are so addicted to him that if he happens to be upset, they all come together on social media to shower their support. Similarly, when he laughs or is in the mood to entertain, social platforms also react according to his emotions.

Fans have now posted a video that shows Siddharth's swag throughout his journey in the BB house, including his epic one-liners. His followers even recreate his dialogues on TikTok.

Well, Sid has had an adventurous journey in the house and is often referred to as the 'sher' of BB.

On the work front, the actor was seen in Babul Ka Angana Chootey Na and Dil Se Dil Tak. He made his movie debut in 2014 with Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulnaiya alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

His friendship with Shehnaaz Gill is adored by the audience. The two are referred to as ‘SidNaaz’ on social media and have several fan groups. Sidharth and Shehnaz's friendship is something that developed organically, and they've always stood by each other.

Have a look at the post below, and tell us what you think.