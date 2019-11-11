Siddhartha Dey back on the sets of Indian Idol Season 11

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol ‘Season 11’ has already made it big impressing all. The star-studded judge panel includes acclaimed names like Anu Mallik, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. The talented writer Siddharth Dey is back on Indian Idol and will continue writing India favourite singing reality show for the rest of the season.



Writer of Indian idol season 11 Siddharth Dey said “I have been associated with Indian Idol since its initial season. I had to leave it mid-way this time because of other commitments but being back feels like homecoming. The entire team of the show is like my family and the contestants too, come so close to us during the course of the show. I had heard contestants like Sunny, Rohit, Stuti, Rishabh during the auditions round but now when I am back, it feels very good to see how they have improved themselves as performers during the course of the show. Also, how can I forget the backstage fun with all the three judges Vishal, Neha and Anu Mallik Ji. Aditya Narayan too is doing great and I feels that his elocution powers just make my words sound more beautiful.”



