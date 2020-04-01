Sidharth and Asim to team up for a music video?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one the most successful shows on television, and Asim and Sidharth were the two of the most popular contestants of the show. Where Sidharth emerged as the winner of the show, Asim was the first runner up.

The two were not in good terms in the show and their fights in the house had grabbed the headlines. Not only them but also their fans on social media, too often engaged in a verbal war of words.

Now there is news doing the rounds that Siddarth and Asim might come together to shoot for a song that will be on the lines of Main Khiladi Tu Anari that was picturised featuring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

The concept of the song would be on the lines of foes becoming friends, just the opposite of what Sid and Asim were in the house, wherefrom friends they turned foes.

Post the show, Asim and Siddarth were seen in different music videos. Asim was with his lady love Himanshi and Bollywood superstar Jacqueline Fernandez, while Sidharth was seen with Shehnaaz. Both the videos created history on the internet by breaking many records.

Though there is no confirmation about Sidharth and Asim coming together for a music video, it will be a treat to watch them share screen space and the record their video would break!