Sidharth and Paras set high friendship goals

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing the headlines these days for the ongoing fights and ups and downs that are happening in the house. The Bigg Boss house is not an easy place to stay in, as the contestants in the house are cut off from the outside world.

The house sees relationships crumble and change in no time. In every season, there are some people who create a bond that is liked by the audience. One such friendship in the house is of Siddharth and Paras.

Initially, the two wouldn’t get along but now since Siddarth’s fall out with Shenaaz and Asim the two have created a special bond between them, and have stood by each other no matter what.

There are several times where we have seen how Paras as supported Siddarth in bad fights with Asim and also controlled him from doing anything wrong.

Though there are people who are still brainwashing Sid against Paras but in spite of that its not affected Sid and Paras’s relationship and they still continue to be friends.

Now a fan as shared an edited video where one can see all the glimpse of Siddarth and Paras' friendship and the video will defiantly give you series friendship goals.

Check out the post below ;