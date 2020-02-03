News

Sidharth and Sana’s video clip journey to be the longest in the Bigg Boss house

03 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Sidnaaz is of the most loved people in the Bigg Boss house and the audience love to see the two together. Their chemistry on the show is one of the main USP of the show.

Now like every year Bigg Boss makes a journey of the contestants in the house and lets them know how they have contributed in the the show, and till now, that episode and the feelings that the contestants go to feel is priceless.

As per sources, it seems that the makers are working on Siddarth, Asim, and Shehnaaz’s journey and they will be making Shehnaaz and Siddarth video the longest, as they feel they have contributed a lot to the show and mainly their pair as entertained the audience.

This will be a very special episode as the fans will re live the Sidnaaz moment.

