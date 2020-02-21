News

Sidharth and Shehnaaz fans sign petition to terminate Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and trend #SidNaazShowInDemand

21 Feb 2020 01:06 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV shows. The makers aired its thirteenth season which ended recently by announcing Sidharth Shukla as the winner and Asim Riaz as the first runner-up. And after wrapping up Bigg Boss 13, Colors is back with a new show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which launched recently. The show is making a lot of noise for glitz, glamour, content and the stars.

 Mujhse Shaadi Karoge sees Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options. After Sidharth Shukla marked his appearance on the show recently, fans can’t seem to digest the fact that the show doesn’t revolve Shehnaaz Gill and him, but Paras and Shehnaaz instead. Now, fans took to social media to sign a petition asking makers to discontinue the show and ask for a show on SidNaaz together.

 On Twitter, fans took to trend #SidNaazShowInDemand soon after watching Sidharth and Shehnaaz back together. While many fans took to Twitter to sign a petition to ask makers to discontinue the show.

Check out the comments here:

