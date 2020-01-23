Sidharth choose Arti Over Shehnazz: :Bigg Boss 13: 22nd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Nomination task Sidharth shukla saved Arti instead of Shehnaaz. Result was Shehnazz gets upset Later Arti fights with her.as Maihra decided that she wants to fight on each point she faught with Rashmi because Rashmi was hungrybut Maihra didn’t want to eat food so she refues to make dinner. Nomination task was different.. It was chess type nomination in which pawns of each contestant with their faces is placed on chess board. As you can see in the above picture pawns have to be moved three blocks to save them. Every contestant will get one chance to move a pawn one block ahead except their own. In starting groups started making their strategies whom to save from their team so others get nominated etc. Rashmi, Vishal and Asim decided to save Vishal from their group, They asked Shehnaaz to support them to save Vishal so Arti, Shefali and Mahira get what they are worthy of.

Vishal got saved then Arti and Shefali are in too much danger of eviction this week. Sidharth Shukla’s group wanted to save Arti, Mahira & Shefali at last but If anyone of these three ladies get saved then it will be a risk for other two. For example If Arti gets saved and Mahira and Shefali did not then Mahira or Shefali will be definitely evicted this week. So I can assume that you can understand the Chronology here.