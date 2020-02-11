Sidharth confesses that he only notices Rashami in the house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has become one of the most successful shows on television and all credits go to the contestants and the makers of the show who know what content to put up on the show. This time every contestant is giving a tough competition to one and another.

Since the beginning of the season the audience got to witness the fights between Siddarth and Rashami. From fighting over tasks and discussing their past stories, the two have been sharing a lot of cold vibes with each other.

How can we forget the 'Aisi ladki' fight between the two as it was during that fight that Rashami lost her cool and threw a cup of tea on him and owing to this fight Salman Khan reprimanded both of them for their behaviour.

Now since the last few episodes, it seems like the two have been trying to mend their difference and be cordial in the house.

In tonight’s episode, Sidharth Shukla will be seen poking fun at Rashami Desai about her habit of hiding ration items in the kitchen.

Along with Sidharth, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz will be seen joking with Rashami about her cooking habits while she has been inside the house.

Sidharth reminds Rashami how she used to hide sugar, tea leaves from the ration and then used to look for the right moment to take it out. Rashami is also seen laughing and then she says to Sidharth that she is glad he noticed that she works in the house.

And in fun he says that he only notices her in the house and the housmates have fun about it, where Siddarth is joined by Paras, Mahira and Asim.

Check out the video below: