Sidharth is fine with me having a boyfriend, says Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill became famous with her stint in TV’s popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Shehnaaz, who is known as Punjab Ki Katrina, is loved for her cuteness and bindass nature. Shenaaz and Sidharth’s relationship was one of the most talked-about topics of Bigg Boss 13. In fact, their fans gave their bond a name #SidNaaz and the hashtag kept trending on social media.

Shehnaaz, is back in the news with her newly launched music video titled ‘Bhula Dunga’ starring Sidharth and sung by versatile singer Darshan Rawa.

On reuniting with Sidharth, Shehnaaz told us, “It was lovely to shoot with him. We had great fun. The song had an underwater sequence and everybody knows that I am scared of water but Sidharth motivated me and somehow we shot that particular scene. I am happy that the video has been well appreciated by the masses.”

Talking about her relationship status with Sidharth, she revealed, “Jabardasti pyaar nahi hota. He never had any feelings for me and always counted me as a friend. Since, he counts me as a friend so even I will maintain the same status. I think relationship falls apart but being friends we both will stay in touch and won’t get possessive about each other. He in fact doesn’t even mind if I have a boyfriend in the future.”

When asked if she has watched co-contestants Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana and Paras Chhabra’s music videos and how did she find it. She replied, “Yes, I have watched and I have liked their videos. Also, I don’t believe in comparison. We all are here to do good work.”

Lastly, talking about her future plans, she said, “I need to get satisfaction in whatever project I take up. One thing is for sure that I won’t take hasty decision in regards to my future projects.”