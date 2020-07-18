Sidharth-Neha are soaked in love in the FIRST LOOK of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya

MUMBAI: The news about Sidharth Shukla teaming up with Bollywood hottie Neha Sharma for a music video left all the fans super excited. Since then, a lot of buzz has been created around the music video which is titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.

And now, the wait is over as the first look of the same is out. Sid and Neha look all soaked up in love in the still and their chemistry is going to be a rocking one.

Dressed up in beautiful white outfits with a romantic ambience around, Sid and Neha are simply going to be amazing in the video.

Sidharth Shukla shared the first look on his official Instagram handle and fans are going gaga.

Check it out here:

The music of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is given by Rajat Nagpal with special credits to Bollywood's singing diva Neha Kakkar.

Are you excited about the music video? Tell us in the comments.

