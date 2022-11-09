Sidharth Sagar makes a comeback on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Stand-up comedian Sidharth Sagar, who last appeared on the Zee Comedy Show, has been roped in to play a pivotal character on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/11/2022 - 08:45
Sidharth Sagar makes a comeback on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

MUMBAI : Stand-up comedian Sidharth Sagar, who last appeared on the Zee Comedy Show, has been roped in to play a pivotal character on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

He talks about making a comeback on the show after 2017: "I was doing a show, 'Case to Banta Hai', in which my performance was appreciated a lot. I guess that's how I was offered 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and here I am."

He is quite happy about the opportunity to share the stage with Kapil Sagar: "It is always amazing to perform with Kapil bhai. He has a great sense of humour. It gives me immense joy when we occasionally exchange looks on stage and I see him enjoying my performance. It is a sign of a true artist as he will always appreciate another talent."

After doing his last comedy show on TV in 2021, he is making a comeback with Kapil's popular comedy-based reality show.

On talking about what kind of acts viewers will see him doing on the show, he replied: "Energetic performance, dance, comedy and fun, which the audience will get hooked on and will watch with their families. When I am on stage, I don't feel any pressure. I don't let it affect me because talent blossoms only when there is no pressure. One needs a stress-free atmosphere to deliver his best."

Sidharth added: "I have learnt that art comes from within and can't be learnt. Yes, you can hone it by observing others but it's a gift of God. You need talent to begin with. It can't be borrowed or inculcated."

Though the ace comedian has his own style of performing acts on stage, he is a great admirer of Charlie Chaplin, Jim Carrey and Rowan Atkinson.

"I have my own imagination, ideas and characters and plan my scripts and style on my own. However, I really admire Charlie Chaplin, Jim Carrey and Rowan Atkinson," he concluded.

SOURCE IANS 

Sidharth Sagar Stand-up comedian Zee Comedy Show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' 'Case to Banta Hai' TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/11/2022 - 08:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Revenge killings in R. Balki's 'Chup': Acts of a panned film's director?
MUMBAI: The trailer of 'Chup', directed by veteran ad filmmaker and director R. Balki, was released on Monday. A film...
Pandya Store: What! Suman wants Raavi to leave the industry, Dhara and Rishita stand with Raavi
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Swaran Ghar: Interesting! Ajit decides to express his feelings, Swaran all ears
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been garnering a lot of love from...
Spy Bahu: Oops! Veera makes a mistake to save herself, Yohan puzzled
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Janhvi Kapoor reminisces playing 'teacher-teacher' with sister Khushi
MUMBAI : On the occasion of Teachers' Day on Monday, actress Janhvi Kapoor has recalled how she used to play 'teacher-...
Kangana says 'filmmaker is a myth; it's the movie makes a maker'
MUMBAI : Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy with her film 'Emergency', recently shared her thoughts about...
Recent Stories
Revenge killings in R. Balki's 'Chup': Acts of a panned film's director?
Revenge killings in R. Balki's 'Chup': Acts of a panned film's director?
Latest Video