Sidharth Sagar makes a comeback on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

MUMBAI : Stand-up comedian Sidharth Sagar, who last appeared on the Zee Comedy Show, has been roped in to play a pivotal character on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

He talks about making a comeback on the show after 2017: "I was doing a show, 'Case to Banta Hai', in which my performance was appreciated a lot. I guess that's how I was offered 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and here I am."

He is quite happy about the opportunity to share the stage with Kapil Sagar: "It is always amazing to perform with Kapil bhai. He has a great sense of humour. It gives me immense joy when we occasionally exchange looks on stage and I see him enjoying my performance. It is a sign of a true artist as he will always appreciate another talent."

After doing his last comedy show on TV in 2021, he is making a comeback with Kapil's popular comedy-based reality show.

On talking about what kind of acts viewers will see him doing on the show, he replied: "Energetic performance, dance, comedy and fun, which the audience will get hooked on and will watch with their families. When I am on stage, I don't feel any pressure. I don't let it affect me because talent blossoms only when there is no pressure. One needs a stress-free atmosphere to deliver his best."

Sidharth added: "I have learnt that art comes from within and can't be learnt. Yes, you can hone it by observing others but it's a gift of God. You need talent to begin with. It can't be borrowed or inculcated."

Though the ace comedian has his own style of performing acts on stage, he is a great admirer of Charlie Chaplin, Jim Carrey and Rowan Atkinson.

"I have my own imagination, ideas and characters and plan my scripts and style on my own. However, I really admire Charlie Chaplin, Jim Carrey and Rowan Atkinson," he concluded.

