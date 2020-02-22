News

Sidharth – Shehnaaz and Asim- Himanshi to be seen in a music video

22 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was the most successful show on television, and it had gained good TRP’s. One the reason why the show was so successful was because of the content the contestants had given to the show.

The show gave us two adorable couples, one is Asim and Himanshi who are evolved with each other romantically, whereas Siddarth and Shehnaaz are friendly connected to each other.

Now post Bigg Boss Asim has been getting a lot of work. He would be soon seen in a music video alongside lady love Himanshi and superstar Jacqueline Fernandez, and there are also reports suggesting that he is in talks with some of the directors for a move project.

Finally the fans will be able to see their favourite Sidnaaz together, Yes you heard it right! The two will be seen in a music video, and we are sure their chemistry will set the screen on fire.

Though the fans are demanding for a show together, which seems to be a far thing to happen, the fans will at elast get to see them in a music video together.

Well soon the duo wil be shooting for the music video.

 

