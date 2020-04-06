Sidharth-Shehnaaz to get married? Here's what Shehbaaz has to say

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have become a hot favourite on-screen couple among the fans after their stint in Bigg Boss 13. The duo had a gala time in the show and fans can’t stop adoring this beautiful pair.

While Bigg Boss 13 is over, Sidnaaz fans are still can't get enough of this beautiful couple. The duo recently appeared in a music video Bhula Dunga which was a great surprise for the fans. The video received a terrific response from the viewers.

Everyone is talking about Sidharth and Shehnaaz and even wants them to get married.

While both have maintained that they are nothing but just good friends, Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaaz has now opened up about his sister's link-up rumours and wedding with Sid.

Shehbaaz said that they will get married if they want to. What's so hurry and right now, they have to focus on their career.

It’s interesting how Shehbaaz neither accepted nor denied about Sid and Shehnaaz's wedding.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comment section.

