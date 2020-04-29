Sidharth-Shehnaaz's Bhula Dunga beats THIS Hollywoodinger's music album to break the record

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are constantly in the news for various reasons. Both the actors have become a social media sensation and every platform is filled with their latest news.

Sid and Shehnaaz did a music video together titled Bhula Dunga which became a huge hit. The video has received a terrific response from the viewers and everyone has showered heaps of praises on Sidnaaz.

We had already informed you earlier how Bhula Dunga is constantly winning praises and also breaking records. And now, here's another.

Reportedly, Sid and Sana's video has beaten Hollywood's pop sensation, Justin Bieber. The Canadian singer's music album Sorry which became a worldwide hit was one of the most commented videos on YouTube. But now, it's Bhula Dunga which has beaten this video to become the most commented video on YouTube in the top 40 list.

Well, this was bound to happen as the way Sid and Sana's pair is getting such a great response, we are sure the video will break several other records as well.

