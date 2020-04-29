News

Sidharth-Shehnaaz's Bhula Dunga beats THIS Hollywoodinger's music album to break the record

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's music video Bhula Dunga is creating new records.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
29 Apr 2020 06:19 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are constantly in the news for various reasons. Both the actors have become a social media sensation and every platform is filled with their latest news.

Sid and Shehnaaz did a music video together titled Bhula Dunga which became a huge hit. The video has received a terrific response from the viewers and everyone has showered heaps of praises on Sidnaaz.

We had already informed you earlier how Bhula Dunga is constantly winning praises and also breaking records. And now, here's another.

Reportedly, Sid and Sana's video has beaten Hollywood's pop sensation, Justin Bieber. The Canadian singer's music album Sorry which became a worldwide hit was one of the most commented videos on YouTube. But now, it's Bhula Dunga which has beaten this video to become the most commented video on YouTube in the top 40 list.

Well, this was bound to happen as the way Sid and Sana's pair is getting such a great response, we are sure the video will break several other records as well.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Tags Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13 Bhula Dunga Justin Bieber Sorry TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Meet late actor Irrfan Khan's family

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here