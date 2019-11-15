Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are the Tellychakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestants of the Day

Sidharth Shukla is on a popularity roll, and he’s bringing his former buddy Asim Riaz with him!

Last night's emotions ran even higher than usual in the Bigg Boss House. Sidharth and Asim got into a verbal spat over the previous day’s task. Asim accused Sidharth of being hot-headed and self-absorbed. Sidharth returned fire. He said that Asim had disappointed him as a friend.

Both scored with TellyChakkar viewers. Sidharth was TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day, with Asim coming in a close second.

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

If we compare ShowtCounts of Day 44 and Day 45, TellyChakkar readers have consistently Showted Yes many times for Sidharth. Readers see him as aggressive, rude but honest.

ASIM CLIMBS THE LADDER

Asim Riaz was in the third spot on Day 44, and his fight with Sidharth helped him climb to #2 on Day 45. Asim’s new strategy has turned the tables to his advantage, and Showters are loving it!

Will Asim overtake Sidharth soon?

VISHAL ENTERS THE ‘A’ LEAGUE

Vishal Aditya Singh, a Wild Card Contestant, bagged the third most Yes Showts. His visibility seems to be on the upswing. Vishal is playing his game very wisely. He’s staying neutral and using every opportunity to his advantage.

In last night’s episode, Vishal lost a chance to be in the Captaincy race because he overslept. But that didn’t dampen his spirits. Vishal stood out for his positive attitude.

MAHIRA -- STILL THE QUEEN OF NO SHOWTS

Mahira had an even worse No Showt day on Day 45 than she did on Day 44. In last night’s episode, Mahira confronted Paras, her close ally, during the task of the day. Paras advised her to not be aggressive but his advice fell on deaf ears.

Twitter is full of criticism of Mahira’s constant bickering and confrontational style. Unless she changes her game, it’s hard to imagine her staying in the House.

KHESARI LAL NOT ENTERTAINING ENOUGH?

Khesari Lal Yadav got the second most No Showts, even more than he did on Day 44.

The chatter online is that Khesari Lal is not entertaining enough. Vishal entered at the same time as Khesari, but Vishal has done a better job grabbing the attention and interest of Showters.

The third spot for most No Showts goes to Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She has hit a rough patch. Devoleena is very close to Rashami Desai in the House. She is often criticised for her over-dependence on Rashami.

Devoleena’s mother has said Devoleena must not trust Rashami. Showters probably are feeling the same.

Sidharth and Asim are no longer House brothers. Can Asim dethrone Sidharth and win the TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Contestant of the Day for Day 46? Stay tuned!