Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will become best of friends post Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli

MUMBAI:"Bigg Boss 13" contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla have managed to grab eyeballs once again with their testosterone filled fight in the previous episode of the reality show, which will also be continued in tonight’s episode.

The duo has been in the news for their dynamic relationship. They were initially quite thick friends but now seems like they just can not stand each other.

The show is loved by millions of people including the who's who of the industry. Celebrities like Shilpa Shinde, Gauhar Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Sambhavna Seth along with others are ardent followers of the show who also put across their opinions on the social media platforms.

The latest to join the league of celebrities discussing about the show on social media is eliminated contestant Madhurima Tuli.

Madhurima has quite a different take on Sidharth and Asim. She is of the view that no matter how much ever they fight in the show, they would turn out to be great friends outside the Bigg Boss house.

Have a look at Madhurima’s tweet:

For the uninitiated, Madhurima Tuli who entered the game as a wildcard contestant was eliminated from the show due to her aggressive behaviour towards ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh.