Sidharth Shukla and Raghav set high friendship goals

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Raghav share a special bond of friendship. The two were contestants on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

Though Sidharth emerged as the winner of the show, Raghav did give a tough competition. We have seen them bonding on various occasions. If we were to point a more recent episode, Raghav’s love for Sidharth was seen in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 13 when he had come to promote his movie Street Dancer.

Both of them have fanclubs and out of them, a fan has shared a video where you can see glimpses of their special bond and how true and genuine their friendship is.

Time and again Raghav as expressed his love and affection for Siddharth and it is good to see that in such a competitive industry true friendship exists.