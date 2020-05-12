Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's old lovemaking scene from Dil Se Dil Tak resurfaces on the internet; check

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai were last seen together in the famous reality show Bigg Boss 13. During the show, fans were entertained by the nasty fights surrounding the two. Although Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai do not fancy each other anymore, there was a time when the duo was known for their sizzling on-screen chemistry. With both Sidharth and Rashami having a huge fan base on social media, recently, an old lovemaking video of the duo of a scene from the show Dil Se Dil Tak resurfaced. As the video of the Bigg Boss 13 winner and Rashami resurfaces, #SidRa fever peaks on the internet.

On Isntagram, a fan page of Sidharth Shukla shared a video featuring Rashami Desai and him. The video dates back to the time when the duo worked together in the show Dil Se Dil Tak. As Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are known for their sizzling chemistry, the lovemaking video of the duo is all things LIT. Apart from their constant nokh-jhok, fans can witness a lot of love, cutesy pillow fights and much more from Sidharth and Rashami.

Meanwhile, as the old lovemaking video of Sidharth and Rashami resurfaces, fans couldn’t help but be all excited about it. Many fans took to the comments to reply, while some requested the duo to get back on screen together in a project after the lockdown. One fan commented, “SidRa Couples Good very love you SidRa like forever together," while another fan commented, "Sidharth shukla & Rashami Desai Gorgeous love u Couples together."

Take a look at the comments here:

