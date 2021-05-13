Sidharth Shukla and Shahnaaz Gill to make an entry on web show Hasse Toh Passe

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on television and Siddarth emerged as the winner of the show. The season was a hit because of the content the contestants gave the show.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's friendship was loved by the audience, and they fondly called them Sidnaaz.

Their relationship was special in many ways, as they used to fight and then quickly patch up also.

Whenever they had problems and were not talking to each other, fans started to trend the hashtag #wewantsidnaazback.

The duo made a special place in the hearts of the audience and is loved by one and all.

They have a crazy fan following which doesn’t take the name of coming down only.

Fans just wait to the see the two together in a project, and seems like that could happen soon.

Recently, Sid and Sunil Grover had a chat on Twitter where Sid told him that for him, this show is a cakewalk, to which Sunil said it looks easy but it's very difficult. He told Gaurav that they should try this challenge on him.

In return, Siddarth said that he is ready, but Sunil said that the challenge should be give to Sidnaaz and not to Siddarth. Shehnaaz too joined the conversation and said challenge accepted.

Well, owing to these chats, there are speculations doing the rounds that Sidnaaz might be coming together for this show, though there is no confirmation about the same.

