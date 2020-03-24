Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill go live on Insta together!

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are loved by the audience. Their spectacular chemistry is visible once again in music video ‘Bhula Dunga’, which released today. The song is sung and composed by Darshan Raval and directed by Punit J Pathak. For the launch of their song, the duo went live on Instagram together.

Shehnaaz added Sidharth to her live session, and the two talked about their song and re-watching Bigg Boss 13.

In the live session, Shehnaaz was seen telling Sidharth that fans have been asking her to go live with Sidharth, but he was not accepting this request. To this, Sidharth said he doesn’t know where the request is coming from, as he is not as cool as her.

He also asked Shehnaaz whether she saw the video, and she said that she will watch it on repeat mode. Sidharth mentioned that he saw the video and found it really nice.

As we all know, Colors TV has re-run the episodes of Bigg Boss 13. When Sidharth asked Shenaaz whether she watched the episode yesterday, she said she only watched her scenes with him.

Credits: India Forums