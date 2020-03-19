News

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s Bhula Dunga gets a RELEASE DATE

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
19 Mar 2020 08:09 PM

MUMBAI: One couple that became extremely popular because of Bigg Boss 13 is Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Fondly the duo is called SidNaaz. The makers and producers are trying to cash in on their popularity. The duo performed at a recent musical award show and their fans couldn’t keep calm.

Recently an announcement that SidNaaz will feature in Darshan Raval’s music video made the fans go gaga. The title of the song was released and with no time the title “Bhula Dunga” started trending on Twitter.

The fans are eagerly waiting for SidNaaz’s music video. And guess what! Finally, the wait is over as the release date of the song has been announced.

Sidharth Shukla took to Instagram and announced that “Bhula Dunga” with Shehnaaz will release on 24 March 2020 on Indie Music Label Youtube Channel.

