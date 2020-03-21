Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans REJOICE as Mujhse Shaadi Karoge SHUTS DOWN

MUMBAI: Due to coronavirus and to control its spread, many television shows have stopped filming their upcoming episodes. Colors’ reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge too had to shut down as around 450 crew members are required for its post-production.

Since the time the show began, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans were quite unhappy as Shehnaaz announced being in love with Sidharth. Shehnaaz was evidently upset in the initial episodes and was certainly not in her element which made fans angry on the makers. A few obsessed fans also blamed the makers that they forcefully made Shehnaaz agree to do the show.

But now, that the show has been shut down, the fans are elated. They took to Twitter and trended #MubarakHoSidharth as they rejoiced over Shehnaaz accepting that no one can ever take Sidharth’s place in her heart.

Along with this, the fans are asking the makers to get their favourite couple SidNaaz in one of their shows. The ardent fans are also waiting for SidNaaz’s first music video ‘Bhula Dunga’ by Darshav Raval.

