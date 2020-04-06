Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans turn DETECTIVES. Details inside

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons and the show gave immense popularity and recognition to many contestants. One of the highlights of the season has been Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s bonding. The duo fetched immense fan-following and fans lovingly call them SidNaaz.

SidNaaz has become a rage, so much so that many producers are trying to cash in on their popularity and hence the duo performed together in Colors’ Mirchi Top 20 and also did a music video together.

Well, fans are shipping them and wants them to get hitched.

SidNaaz has a very crazy and obsessed fan-following and recently, the fans turned detectives and combined these two pictures. Have a look at the pictures:

If you have a closer look, you’ll realize that probably Shehnaaz is in Sidharth’s room as there is a similar blanket that Sidharth has. This picture was enough for the fans to rejoice on the fact that their favorite couple has probably been meeting and catching up with each other.

