Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: Lesser known fact of the late Bigg Boss 13 winner

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has left everyone in a state of shock! The actor, who was loved by his army of fans, left the world on September 2, 2021 and forever left a void in the entertainment industry. His fans and family are still reeling from the shock of losing such a generous soul. He not only won the Bigg Boss 13 trophy a few years back but also many hearts.

Born on 12th December 1980, Sidharth began his journey into showbiz with modeling and in 2005 won the title World's Best Model. He then became part of various TV commercials and finally landed his first role in a TV show in 2012 with Balika Vadhu. He also won hearts with reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth also tried his hand at films with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014 and later in the OTT series Broken But Beautiful 3. Not many knew that the handsome actor had a degree in interior design from the prestigious Rachana Sansad Institute of Prabhadevi. Before pursuing acting he even practiced interior designing for a short while. He was actively involved in the Brahmakumari Organisation influenced by his mother.

After gaining immense fame, Sidharth purchased his own luxurious abode in Andheri which boasted 7 bedrooms, a gym, an entertainment area and a lot more. What caught everyone’s attention was that the home was designed by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan.

Sidharth was also a sports enthusiast and represented his school in both football and tennis at various levels. He even played against the legendary Italian football club. Not many would know that he even starred in a 2017 international film Business in Kazakhstan.

Sidharth tragically died on 2nd September 2021 following a cardiac arrest, leaving his family and fans in immense shock.

