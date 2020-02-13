Sidharth Shukla breaks down in the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla is one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons. One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues time and again he has got a warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Now as we all know, in spite of all this the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running the hashtags online, and the actor starts trending online, and that’s what happened.

The fans started to trend Siddarth online and now the actor as broken the biggest record in the history of Bigg Boss, where the actor was trending on twitter with 10m tweets thus, becoming the 5th most trending celebrity in the world and the first Indian celebrity to achieve this tag.

This season was a successful one, and contestants such as Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai among others received a lot of love from the audience. The housemates have come a long way and ahead of the finale, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh and other contestants’ journey on the show will be shown once again in front of a live audience.

The latest promo released by the makers shows Sidharth Shukla’s journey being displayed on a huge screen in front of a live audience. Given Sidharth’s popularity, the massive cheering and support from the audience was expected.

Sidharth is among one of those few contestants who have had the most interesting journey on Bigg Boss 13. While he was first friends with Asim Riaz, the two turned into foes later. His equation with Rashami Desai too was rocky at first, but they later tried to sort out their differences. And of course, Shehnaaz Gill! She was a major part of his journey.

Post seeing the video Siddarth breaks down as he remembers the ups and downs of his journey.

Check out the video below :