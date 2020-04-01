Sidharth Shukla can't wait to do this!

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla was the most popular contestant on Bigg Boss 13. The popular face of the telly world has been hogging all the limelight even after the show ended.

Recently, Sid told a media portal that a lot of his projects are on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After winning BB13, the hunk featured in a music video titled Bhula Dunga along with Shehnaaz Gill, also a housemate on the show and his close friend.

On what's next for him, Sidharth said, 'At this point, due to the virus, a lot of projects are on hold, but I'm hoping that once the world has combated this virus, I can be back to work and entertaining my audience.'

There were many reports claiming that the actor has bagged a role in a Bollywood movie and has started prepping for it.

Quizzed about the reports, Sidharth said, 'When I am ready to announce my next project, I will definitely let you guys know. As of now, rumours shall be rumours, and there are so many floating.'

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's relationship was one of the most talked-about subjects on social media. Talking about his current equation with her, he said, 'Knowing someone when you are locked up inside the house versus (knowing someone) outside is very different. The bond however is still the same as we still meet each other the same way as we did inside the house.'

