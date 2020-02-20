Sidharth Shukla creates the higest record post-Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on television. The controversial reality show had also gained good TRP ratings, where the show became of the most successful seasons of all time.

Now during this season, there were a lot of tweets that were sent across for their favourite contestants to make them win, and now finally, Twitter India as revealed the among of tweets that they had received for Bigg Boss 13.

Well, Siddarth Shukla emerged as most tweeted contestant ever, followed by Asim. According to the reports the total tweets for Bigg Boss 13 in 2018 was 41 million tweets, wherein just one month that from January to February there was a record-breaking tweet of 105 million tweets. There is no surprise there as this season is considered as the most successful one of all time.

Siddarth Shukla as become the most tweeted celebrity of all time, thus creating the biggest history in the world of television.

The finale of the show took place on Saturday 15th February 2020 where Siddarth emerged as the winner of the show.