Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Must Read! From being a best friend to a great mentor, here’s now the Bigg Boss 13 winner won hearts

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has left everyone in a state of shock! The actor, who was loved by his army of fans, left the world on September 2, 2021 and forever left a void in the entertainment industry. His fans and family are still reeling from the shock of losing such a generous soul. He not only won the Bigg Boss 13 trophy a few years back but also many hearts.

Also Read- Must Read! Asim Riaz remembers the late Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, says, “Nobody can take my…”

Today is the death anniversary of this humble and generous soul whose chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill is still remembered in the minds of many.

During the Bigg Boss 13 season, Shukla once praised the efforts of the reality show’s team and how they edited the episodes perfectly and had this conversation with Paras Chhabra.

Sidharth stood for gender equality and told Paras not to differentiate between female and male

Pacifying and consoling Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth was a true friend who stood by them in any situation. He was seen making Shehnaaz understand what was happening and to calm down.

Mentoring Paras Chhabra

Sidharth guided Paras on how his tone can make matters worse during an argument and that he should control his tone.

Sidhrtha proved Asim was his best friend

The late actor and Asim had their differences and tiffs but in the end they always made up and their bond many viewers emotional many a times. Here we can see Sidharth tells Asim how precious he was to him and even called him his younger brother.

Also Read- What! Sidharth Shukla’s doppelganger fails to impress netizens, they say “kuch bhi yaar had hogai”

Sidharth tragically died on 2nd September 2021 following a cardiac arrest, leaving his family and fans in immense shock.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla