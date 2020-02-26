Sidharth Shukla dedicates THIS song for Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has surely ended but the buzz related to the same isn’t dying anytime soon. One of the major topic of discussion the entire season was the dynamic relationship that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz shared.

Time and again, Shehnaaz expressed her feelings of love with Sidharth, however, the latter did not respond to it with conviction. Sidharth always claimed to be Shehnaaz’s friend and said he will try to be in touch and catch up with her sometime once the show ended.

Shehnaaz is currently seen in Colors TV’s Mujhse Shaadi Karoge wherein she is finding a suitable partner for herself while Sidharth is making the most of the real world outside Bigg Boss 13. He was seen at a special ward inauguration of a Hospital.

When asked about one song that he would like to dedicate to her friend Shehnaaz, Sidharth said, “I believe one of most suitable songs for Shehnaaz is Badshah’s Yeh Ladki Paagal Hai”.

