Sidharth Shukla emerges as the first sultan of the house!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Oct 2019 06:52 PM

MUMBAI : Sidharth Shukla, the most eligible bachelor of the Bigg Boss house this season, walked into the house as a favorite amongst all the girls.  The actor who had never done any household work before was seen as a partner for all the girls managing kitchen duty and tasks simultaneously.  Now we hear that this weekend's sultani akhada will see the two Sidharth's against one another - Sidharth Shukla Vs. Sidharth Dey.  And yes our very own Sidharth Shukla will emerge as a winner!  

Earlier this week, netizens took the internet by a storm when Sidharth was tortured in the weekly task.  The actor then went on to win hearts by complimenting the opposite team and showing respect towards the pain which women are able to endure!  Believe it or not but it looks like Sidharth is definitely winning a lot of hearts and already emerging as a favorite for many!

 

 

