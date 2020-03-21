Sidharth Shukla fans say they see love for Shehnaaz Gill in his eyes; check posts

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were seen as participants in Bigg Boss 13. Their adorable camaraderie was one of the major highlights of the show. Their cute bonding kept the audience hooked to the TV screens. Fans fondly call them SidNaaz.

Now, the two are coming up with a single called Bhula Dunga. The first look images of this song have already left SidNaaz shippers supper happy. Amidst this, Sidharth recently took to social media and shared a solo picture of himself. Staring at the camera, Sidharth asks his fans to tell him what do they see in his eyes. His caption read, "Look into my eyes, what do you see? Revealing the answer in my next post! .#BhulaDunga #ComingSoon #StayTuned." Fans have filled the comments section saying that they see the love for Shehnaaz Gill in his eyes.

Check out some of the comments here: