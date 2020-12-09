Sidharth Shukla flooded with gifts three days before his birthday; have a look

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla won our hearts with his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actor's popularity increased tenfold after Bigg Boss. He has a massive following on social media, and his fans call themselves ‘SidHearts’. Now, ahead of his birthday, his fans have started flooding him with lovely gifts already!

Sid will be celebrating his birthday on December 12, and while there are still 3 days more to go, his fans decided to bombard him with lovely gifts. Sidharth was humbled by the gesture and took to his Instagram stories to reply and thank each one of them for sending the gifts. From chocolates and cupcakes to beautiful mugs with his pictures on them, Sidharth’s fans showered him with love.

A gift box left fans intrigued, as the note on it read, “Suno, use me for champi session and lil fragrance after that.”

