Sidharth Shukla has a life lesson for fans

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 winner and TV actor Sidharth Shukla on Tuesday had a life lesson for fans and followers on social media.

"Either run away from your problems or face them and be stronger ... ppl can only make you feel.... how you want to feel," Sidharth wrote on his verified Twitter account.

The small screen star enjoys immense popularity on social media, and comments on his post reflect the same. The actor's fans commented on his new post expressing how they can relate to his tweet and how much they love him.

"Anyone can run away, it's super easy. Facing problems and working through them, that's what makes you strong. Facing your problems makes you an experienced person rather than running away from them. And you proved it when you didn't quit while you were suffering from Typhoid," commented a fan.

"When we all have idolized you bhai, We have learnt to facing problems and working through them from you..In bb13 it was 1 vs all still you never ran away from problems rather you faced it and you won bb13 trophy! You set an example for everyone! You are our inspiration bhai," wrote another user.

Sidharth recently featured in a music video alongside Bigg Boss 13 housemate Shehnaaz Gill for the song Shona Shona, sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar.