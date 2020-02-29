Sidharth Shukla has a SPECIAL WISH for Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon

MUMBAI: It was only recently that Tellychakkar.com informed the readers about Kushal Tandon bagging an interesting project from the digital world.

While he startled one and all with his performance in Beyhadh on Sony TV, the actor will now be seen in two web series namely, Bebaki and Unlock releasing next month. Apart from these web series, Kushal will also beseen in a special music video directed and produced in a way that it will give a feel of a musical short film. The project will be produced by Monkeys at Work Pvt Ltd.The project will be based on Pulwama attack that happened last year and took the nation by storm. For the first time ever, Kushal will don an army official’s look. According to our sources, Kushal was quite pumped up about the project.

Along with this, Kushal, on his personal business front has ventured into a restaurant titled Arbour 28. On his special day, Kushal had his close pals come together to wish him all the luck for his venture! Actors flocking in included popular names like Sidharth Shukla, Nikitin Dheer, Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey, his wife Sargun Mehta among others.

Take a look: