Sidharth Shukla inspires us to do THIS!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 concluded recently, but many of us still cannot get over the craze and madness. The contestants also are not missing out on any chance to interact with their fans. Whether it is Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Gill, or Sidharth Shukla, all are trying to fill in the emptiness of BB 13 for their supporters through their social handles. BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla seems to be back in action. He is seen sending fitness goals with his rigorous workout sessions at the gym.

The actor recently shared a sneak peek from his heavy workout sesh, where he is seen pumping up his biceps. He also sent out a sweet message for all Sidhearts (his fan army). He is heard saying, 'Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and support. It means a lot. The win is a win, because of you all. Thank you.' The video has been shared by one of Sidharth and Shenaaz Gill's fan pages

Take a look.

