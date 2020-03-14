Sidharth Shukla opens up on his alledged relationship with Shilpa Shinde

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shinde who won Bigg Boss 11, claimed, just before the Bigg Boss 13 finale, that she was in an abusive relationship with Sidharth Shukla. Shilpa said, 'Yes we had an affair and Sidharth Shukla was a very abusive and aggressive man in the relationship. He was possessive and used to hit me a lot. It was a stretched relationship.'

When asked to address these rumours, Sidharth told Bombay Times, 'All these rumours don’t make a difference to me. If you are trying to throw stones at others, it only shows how insecure you are. I only feel sorry for all of them and hope that they don’t do such things in the future. All these comments are so weird.'

'Imagine, out of the blue, someone comes forth and says that "I was in a relationship with you." That is crazy! Maybe, you were dating that person or maybe you were not, but why would you want to talk about the relationship now?' the actor added.

Credits: Latestly